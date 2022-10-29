Republicans Hit Pelosi After Attempted Murder That Left Husband's Skull Fractured
Of course.
asked by Greta Van Susteren if he wants a "do over" for his comments callously attacking Nancy Pelosi today, Glenn Youngkin refuses to apologize pic.twitter.com/Fvm6Yz4Ips
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2022
For Republicans on the campaign trail, the early-morning brutal attack on Paul Pelosi did not mean a break in attacking the real target of that attack, Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And the appalling taste, the wink-wink at an assassination attempt on the second in line for the presidency, was not remotely restricted to Republicans generally understood as extremists.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was widely portrayed in the media as a calm, moderate kind of guy during his campaign last year, said, at a campaign stop for House candidate Yesli Vega, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”
Are we supposed to let the fact that he opened with “There’s no room for violence” obscure that Youngkin used an attempted attack on the speaker that hospitalized her husband as the hook for a ha-ha-we’re-going-to-beat-her line? Not a line that makes any sense, mind you, since there is no Republican wave imaginable that would remove Pelosi from Congress altogether.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) seems to joke about the assassination attempt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi while campaigning for GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega:— The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2022
“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.” pic.twitter.com/K3D7X8NEcM
As a side note, Yesli Vega, the candidate Youngkin was campaigning for, in May suggested that pregnancy might be less common in cases of rape, as part of an argument against rape exceptions in abortion bans. Like I say, Youngkin’s a real moderate kind of guy.
Youngkin wasn’t alone. Speaking at an Ohio Republican GOTV event, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel rallied the crowd with the question, “Are you ready to fire Nancy Pelosi?” This was, again, a nonsensical call to arms since McDaniel said it while standing in front of a banner for Senate nominee J.D. Vance and at an event in a House district already represented by a Republican. It’s not like she was in some swing district currently held by a Democrat, seeking to win control of the House. It was just a gratuitous shot at a woman whose husband is hospitalized after a violent assault that was aimed at her.
National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer also targeted Pelosi specifically on Friday afternoon, tweeting a link to an article about the upcoming elections with the text, “In 11 days we are going to make history and #FirePelosi.” It is at least Emmer’s job to with the House for Republicans, but … he couldn’t take a single day off of specifically making it personal against Pelosi? Not one single day? In the name of basic decency?
But that’s the thing. Republicans have spent years building up Nancy Pelosi as the evil witch-lady whose name alone can rile up their base. Using her name is like a reflex for them, something they just can’t do without. And basic decency? That long ago left the Republican Party.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
- S.F. police saw suspect strike Pelosi with hammer ›
- The Washington Post - Breaking news and latest headlines, U.S. ... ›
- Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by intruder at California ... ›
- Suspect to be charged with attempted murder in attack on Nancy ... ›
- Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in home ... ›
- Man who attacked speaker's husband Paul Pelosi facing attempted ... ›
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband beaten by assailant in ... ›