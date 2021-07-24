The National Memo Logo

Insiders Say Arizona ‘Audit’ Team Knows The Data Proves Biden Won

'Audit' under way in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Screenshot from azaudit.org

This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

The "big lie" that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected is not going away. One reason is Americans who care about their democracy are not learning how votes for president in 2020 were counted and verified — neither from the big lie's promoters nor from most of its fact-driven critics.

arizona fraudit

GOP Senator Dismisses COVID Deaths Of 400 Children

Sen. Roger Marshall

Screenshot from C-SPAN 3

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican of Kansas and an obstetrician, dismissed the deaths of 400 children who have died from COVID-19 during a Senate hearing Tuesday with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

roger marshall
