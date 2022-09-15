The National Memo Logo

White House: Republicans Using Migrants As 'Political Pawns'

@reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican governors are using migrants as "political pawns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, when asked about a decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

She also described the move as a "premeditated political stunt."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese)

