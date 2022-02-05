The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

RNC Chair 'Melts Down' After New York Times Quotes Her Accurately

RNC Chair 'Melts Down' After New York Times Quotes Her Accurately

Image via Gage Skidmore

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is outraged at The New York Times, claiming – falsely – that the paper's article on her resolution that claims January 6 participants were merely engaging in "legitimate political discourse" is "completely false" and "the worst type of baseless political propaganda."

But McDaniel goes on to indict herself, using the exact same quote that appears in the article's headline. In her next tweet she writes: "Cheney and Kinzinger chose to join Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol," and adds: "The NYT needs to correct this story now, or again expose themselves as political hacks."

McDaniel was highly criticized.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

rnc

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What Trump Keeps Telling Us About His Guilt

What Trump Keeps Telling Us About His Guilt

hips.hearstapps.com

The magnitude of former President Donald Trump's crimes against the American Republic comes into sharper focus with daily revelations of his plot to overturn the 2020 election. His latest attempt to intimidate prosecutors and congressional investigators with barely cloaked incitements to violence at a rally last weekend — like the bluster of a mob boss facing justice — reveals his consciousness of guilt.

Strangely, to a handful of remaining apologists, Trump's endless repetition of disproved lies about voter fraud raises a whisper of doubt. If he believes his own fantastic absurdities, they say, was he really guilty of subverting the constitutional process? Or was he sincerely pursuing remedies, however twisted, to what he truly perceived as an unfair outcome?

Keep reading... Show less
trump election lies

RNC Defines A Purpose: ‘Hurt The People Who Need Hurting’

@DevilsTower

RNC Defines A Purpose: ‘Hurt The People Who Need Hurting’

Screenshot from the FBI

This week, the Republican National Committee voted overwhelmingly to censure two members of its own party. Their crime? Cooperating with the House Select Committee on January 6.

To underscore the reason for the party’s disfavor, chair Ronna McDaniel helpfully spelled it out. The select committee was, according to the censure resolution, involved in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” That discourse being smashing through windows, stealing computers, assaulting police, smearing walls and desks with sh#t, and prowling around with handcuffs hoping to do a little kidnapping and murder. Real First Amendment stuff.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}