Fellow Republican Demands Rep. Bresnahan Quit Over Illicit Stock Trades
Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Jim Greenwood is calling on his fellow Pennsylvanian Rep. Rob Bresnahan to resign from Congress over corruption allegations.
On March 10, Politico published a story titled “Unearthed audio appears to contradict Rep. Bresnahan’s stock trading claims,” which says that the first-term lawmaker said in an April 2025 radio interview: “I meet with my financial adviser. We talk about, you know, what different positions are coming up.”
But during a June 2025 tele-town hall, Bresnahan said: “I think you need to know that the trades are being executed on my behalf. I do not have any dialogues with my financial advisers.”
A Bresnahan campaign spokesperson denied any contradiction or wrongdoing in an emailed statement, saying, “Rob Bresnahan has consistently said that he does not have any involvement in stock trades.”
Greenwood, who represented an eastern Pennsylvania congressional district from 1993 to 2005, said in a March 10 Facebook post: “Congressman Bresnahan’s own admission that he discusses his stock positions with his financial advisor is a red line that should never be crossed by a public official and a clear abuse of power, It has become clear that Congressman Bresnahan is using his office to benefit himself rather than the Pennsylvanians he was elected to represent, and he must resign immediately. I proudly represented Pennsylvania as a Republican in Congress for more than a decade, but taking on corruption and restoring trust and integrity to the people’s House is not a partisan issue. Republicans, Independents, and Democrats should come together and say with a united voice that it is unacceptable for our elected officials like Congressman Bresnahan to profit off their votes in Congress.”
Bresnahan, a multimillionaire construction industry executive and investor, won his seat in the 2024 election after penning a letter to the Republican Herald newspaper in Pottsville calling for a ban on stock trading by members of Congress.
“The trust our political leaders and institutions have from Americans is at a historic low and it’s easy to understand why. Too often we hear about how politicians are making millions of dollars during their time in office and it is sickening,” he wrote. “Some of the most prolific traders in the country serve in Congress. Whether or not they have done something wrong, the idea that we can buy and sell stocks while voting on legislation that will have a direct impact on these companies is wrong and needs to come to an end immediately.”
Since taking office, Bresnahan has introduced a congressional stock trading ban proposal; however, he has personally reported hundreds of stock trades totalling more than $8 million dollars in value, according to the tracking site Capitol Trades. An April 2025 New York Times story identified him as among the most frequent traders in his congressional class.
In July 2025, Bresnahan told WVIA News that House ethics rules had kept him from immediately putting his holdings into a blind trust after taking office, that he has no involvement in stock trades made by his financial advisers, and that he would not instruct those advisers to stop buying and selling stocks: “And then do what with it? Just leave it all in the accounts and just leave it there and lose money and go broke?”
Many of Bresnahan’s disclosed stock transactions have involved industries regulated by Congress. In May 2025, Bresnahan sold stock in Medicaid provider businesses before voting to slash funding for the program, according to NBC News.
Bresnahan campaign spokesperson Chris Pack told the Pennylsvania Independent that the latest allegations were nothing more than the misrepresentation of comments taken out of context and said, “We’ve decided to take the high road and not engage in elder abuse by commenting on a washed-up political has-been like James Greenwood, who quit office to become a DC lobbyist and has since spent the twilight of his career as an anti-Trump, pro-Kamala mouthpiece wandering aimlessly in search of relevance.”
Democratic Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti is challenging Bresnahan in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District in the November election.
Reprinted with permission from the Pennsylvania Independent
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