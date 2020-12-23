Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rupert murdoch

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Womp Womp': Officials Finally Found A Dead Person Voting -- For Trump

@jarrell_zach

The First Dead Person Found Voting Was Voting For Trump

Photo by Dalton Caraway on Unsplash

We have all heard the outlandish theory that the 2020 General Election was overrun by fraud, especially his false theory that a zombie army of dead voters casts their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden.

Well, officials have found a case of voter fraud in Pennsylvania -- keep in mind that such cases are extremely rare -- but their discovery doesn't exactly support Trump's wild claim that the election was stolen from him. In fact, it proves the opposite.

Keep reading... Show less
voter fraud