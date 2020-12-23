<p>A Pennsylvania man, Bruce Bartman, has been charged with unlawful voting and perjury, with prosecutors accusing him of casting a ballot for his dead mother, according to a report from <em>Business Insider.</em> He cast that illegal vote for Donald J. Trump. </p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1c096c47ee78200bb3d113f28bfeb494" id="3a96e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1341154553731932160"><div style="margin:1em 0">Officials finally found a case of a dead person voting, and it was a Republican pretending to be his dead mom tryin… https://t.co/jZOkcbFyF2</div> — Business Insider (@Business Insider)<a href="https://twitter.com/businessinsider/statuses/1341154553731932160">1608591137.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>Yes, that's right. After all the ranting by Trump and his minions about dead people voting for Biden, when a deceased "voter" was found, it was a vote cast for him. Not Biden. .</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>"Womp womp," tweeted activist and writer of <em><a href="https://theweeklylist.org/" target="_blank">The Weekly List </a> </em>Amy Siskind, while discussing the news. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="575a0318e324d9f2b740a978755da9cd" id="95414"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1341458885526380551"><div style="margin:1em 0">We finally found the voter fraud: a Trump supporter has been charged in Pennsylvania with registering two dead rel… https://t.co/0pkIGrK7rR</div> — Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈)<a href="https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/statuses/1341458885526380551">1608663696.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>The news comes right off the heels of a <a href="https://www.nationalmemo.com/trump-supreme-court-2649594590" target="_blank">challenge to the Supreme Court from the Trump re-election campaign</a>, asking the nation's highest court to overturn rulings made by the Supreme Court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit has virtually not shot, as the Supreme Court has already declined to hear a Trump case. The Supreme Court is majority conservative, with three Trump appointees. </p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less