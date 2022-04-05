The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Bill Maher Warns Against GOP 'Kooks' Running In Midterm (VIDEO)

Bill Maher warns against crazy Republican candidates

Although comedian and “Real Time” host Bill Maher is a blistering critic of political correctness and “woke culture,” he is no fan of MAGA Republicans and former President Donald Trump. And during an early April monologue on “Real Time,” Maher warned that the far-right GOP “kooks” and “extremists” who are likely to take over the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms make the Republican “kooks” of 2010 and 2012 look tame by comparison.

“We are now only seven months away from midterm elections that are poised to make the Republicans much more powerful,” Maher told viewers. “So, attention must be paid to where the Republican Party is right now. You’d think, with the left going a little looney over the past few years, Republicans would have seen an opening to grab the sensible center. But no…. Normal Republican crazy, where you just shoot guns at things you don’t like in your campaign ads — even that shit doesn’t cut it anymore… I look back at the Republican class of 2010 because that year has been held up as an example of Republican kookiness gone wild.”

Speaking With Historian, Trump Tried To Rewrite His Presidency

Donald Trump

Julian E. Zelizer, a history professor at Princeton University in New Jersey, has been writing a series of books on the United States’ most recent former presidents — and his forthcoming book, “The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment” follows his work on President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. Zelizer’s Trump book, the historian/author explains in an article published by The Atlantic on April 4, led to a Zoom conversation with Trump during the Summer of 2021.

“As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump,” Zelizer explains. “But one afternoon last summer — a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives — he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view…. A few days after The New York Times reported on the project, Trump’s then-aide Jason Miller contacted me to say that the former president wanted to talk to my co-authors and me —something that neither George W. Bush nor Barack Obama had done.”

