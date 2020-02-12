Sanders Edges Buttigieg And Klobuchar In New Hampshire Primary

New Hampshire voters delivered a narrow but clear victory to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, as he edged out former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg for first place by less than 5,000 votes. But the surprise of the nation’s first 2020 primary was a close third place finish by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), counted out by many observers only a week ago, who now becomes a serious contender in the party’s more moderate wing.

Sanders and Buttigieg each earned nine of the state’s 24 convention delegates, while Klobuchar took the remaining six. Trailing badly behind the front runners were Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in fourth place and former Vice President Joe Biden in fifth. Biden left New Hampshire on Tuesday to fly to South Carolina, which will hold its primary on February 29.

With more than nine out of ten precincts counted, the Washington Post reported that Sanders had won with nearly 26 percent. Buttigieg had over 24 percent, Klobucher had almost 20 percent, Warren had just over nine percent and Biden had just over eight percent.

Not appearing on the New Hampshire ballot was former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. But the billionaire received enough write-in votes to win the hamlet of Dixville Notch, which traditionally reports its results shortly after midnight.

Finishing last among the Democratic contenders, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced late Tuesday that he will end his quixotic bid for the party’s nomination, which drew a small but loyal following. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) also said he would end his longshot bid.