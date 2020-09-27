Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Sanders Says ‘Plans Will Be Made’ To Remove Trump If Necessary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made it clear that plans will be made to remove President Donald Trump from the White House if he loses the election and refuses to leave office.

Sanders spoke with TV host Bill Maher where he discussed the importance of the upcoming election as he urged liberal voters to cast their ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Based on Trump's recent remarks about the outcome of the election and his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Democrats are expecting Election Day opposition that could possibly lead to civil unrest in many states. However, Sanders is assuring voters that there will be plans to remove Trump if he refuses to accept the outcome of the election.

"The bottom line is, there are things that we have to do now to make sure that Biden wins. And if Trump attempts to stay in office after losing, there will be a number of plans out there to make sure that he is evicted from office," Sanders said on Friday, adding, "But right now, in the next five weeks, our job is to defeat him and defeat him badly."


Sanders' latest remarks come just days after warning bells went off for many Democratic leaders who did not take Trump's previous comments lightly. Although Biden dismissed Trump's comments as he insisted Trump's goal is merely to distract from his own presidential shortcomings, Sanders is warning people to take Trump at his word and do not take his remarks lightly.

"Listen to what Trump is saying," he warned. "Don't brush it off."

The Vermont senator also expressed concern about the alarming circumstances Americans are faced with as Election day nears.

"Never in a million years did I ever think that I would have to give a speech about what do we do if a president refuses to leave office if he loses. I never, ever thought that I would have to give that speech, or anyone else. But that is where we are today," Sanders said Friday.

Over the last several weeks, Trump has made repeated attempts to chip away at America's democracy. The president's refusal to accept the results of the presidential election could lead to a number of issues and threaten to dismantle the American government as we know it.

Civil War? A Military Spouse Wonders — And Worries

When it rains, pieces of glass, pottery, and metal rise through the mud in the hills surrounding my Maryland home. The other day, I walked outside barefoot to fetch one of my kid's shoes and a pottery shard stabbed me in the heel. Nursing a minor infection, I wondered how long that fragment dated back.

A neighbor of mine found what he said looked like a cartridge case from an old percussion-cap rifle in his pumpkin patch. He told us that the battle of Monocacy had been fought on these grounds in July 1864, with 1,300 Union and 900 Confederate troops killed or wounded here. The stuff that surfaces in my fields when it storms may or may not be battle artifacts, but it does remind me that the past lingers and that modern America was formed in a civil war.

