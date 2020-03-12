Sanders Will Continue Campaign, Debate Biden

Admitting his poor showing in a string of Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he will nevertheless continue presidential campaign as he prepares to debate Joe Biden on Sunday — seeking answers from the former vice president on a host of economic and social issues.

The Vermont independent senator didn’t elaborate on the shape of his campaign after the upcoming debate in Phoenix. But Democrats are beginning to ask how long Sanders will persist as his chances of gaining the party’s presidential nomination shrink.

Sanders spoke with reporters in Burlington, VT, where he retreated on Tuesday night after giving no public statement following his defeats in Michigan, Missouri, Idaho, and Mississippi. He noted his sole victory of the evening in North Dakota and the continuing contest in Washington state, where counting of ballots continued.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said. “That is what millions of Democrats and independents today believe.”

Sanders also noted that he is favored by a far greater percentage of young voters.

“Today I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country.”.