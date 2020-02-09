Saturday Night Live Spoofs Democrats’ New Hampshire Debate

It was a tough week for Democrats — and it concluded wincingly with Saturday Night Live lampooning the Democratic presidential primary field with a parody of their New Hampshire debate.

Leading the parade of “future MSNBC contributors” is Vermont firebrand Bernie Sanders, whose tics and accent are so uncannily personified by Larry David. Commenting acidly on the Iowa caucus mess, Sanders quips:

“Hey I have an idea for an app. It’s called no apps! You show up to your polling place, take a number like you do at your butcher … Give me a pound of whatever’s about to go bad.”

Also returning is Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, who aims to persuade us that only the women have their heads on straight. “Why am I not doing better?” she moans. “I’m the most reasonable person on the stage.” And Kate McKinnon, reprising her wonderful impression of Elizabeth Warren, tartly answers worries about her electability: “I have a great solution for that: Elect me.”

