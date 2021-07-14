The National Memo Logo

Select Panel Probing Capitol Insurrection Announces Debut Hearing

@AFP
The US Capitol, assaulted by Trump supporters on January 6, is seen behind security fencing on July 6, 2021

Washington (AFP) - The congressional select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection announced Wednesday it will hold its first hearing later this month with testimony from police who clashed with rioters and protected the building on January 6. The public session will occur on July 27 and allow lawmakers to hear first-hand from members of the US Capitol Police and Washington's city police force, committee chairman Bennie Thompson's office said. The session kicks off what is expected to be an extensive series of public hearings investigating all aspects of the unrest. On tha f...

Under Trafficking Probe, Gaetz Likens FBI To ‘Worst Days Of Soviet Union’

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) compared efforts by the FBI to combat violent extremism to actions taken by the former Soviet Union, which he called a "repressive security state."

Keep reading... Show less
