Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel.

White House Ignored Distancing Guidelines At Briefing Because 'It Looked Better'

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

President Donald Trump held a press briefing in the White House Rose Garden on Friday — and according to an official statement from the White House Correspondents Association, the event was inconsistent with the administration's own social distancing guidelines.

WHCA President Jonathan Karl explained: "Today, the White House press office positioned seating for the president's Rose Garden' 'news conference' in a way that violated the federal government's guidelines on social distancing and needlessly put reporters' health at risk."

Rebecca Ballhaus✔@rebeccaballhausWHCA statement on today's press conference—at which Trump took no questions—where seats were initially placed far apart but were moved closer together before the event started. The press office told WHCA that decision was made because "it looks better."
View image on Twitter5911:46 PM - Jun 5, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy
487 people are talking about this


According to Karl, the Trump White House was more concerned about visuals than the journalists' wellbeing.

"The chairs were initially positioned in a way that was consistent with social distancing guidelines but were moved closer together by White House staff shortly before the event started. When we asked for an explanation, the White House press office told us the decision to move the chairs close together was made because 'it looks better.'"Karl ended the statement on an angry note, asserting, "The health of the press corps should not be put in jeopardy because the White House wants reporters to be a prop for a 'news conference' where the president refused to answer any questions."

Jim Acosta✔@AcostaThe news conference was initially set up for social distancing. Then the WH rearranged the chairs. Before and after pics from our @abdallahcnn
View image on TwitterView image on Twitter13.8K11:27 AM - Jun 5, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy
15.7K people are talking about this
