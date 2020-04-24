Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: The Liar Tweets Tonight! Vote Him Away

We're searching everywhere for funny and fresh home-produced content during the lockdown – and singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman offers up "The Liar Tweets Tonight," his razor-sharp satirical version of the folk classic Wimoweh (sometimes known as "The Lion Sleeps Tonight"), accompanied by a grassroots Zoom chorus. You'll want to play this charming video more than once. Please nominate songs, comedy shtick, and satirical skits for #EndorseThis with an email to editors@nationalmemo.com.

Stay safe and well, and meanwhile click!

