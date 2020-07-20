Son Of Federal Judge Shot Dead At Home, Husband Wounded

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Daniel Anderl, the 20-year old son of a federal judge was shot to death in his parents' New Jersey home by a gunman posing as a FedEx driver. U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas' husband was also shot. Mark Anderl, 63, is in critical condition.
The New Jersey Globe also reports Judge Salas was not physically harmed.
"Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times," NBC 4 New York reports, "the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, and she was not injured."
The FBI is looking for information:
The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New… https://t.co/vqeuxWCppL— FBI Newark (@FBI Newark)1595213517.0
On social media some legal experts warned against jumping to conclusions regarding the case.
Seriously. Slow your roll, folks. https://t.co/eH6ZIboHEt— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)1595214760.0