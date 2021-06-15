Liberals Urging Breyer To Quit Court After McConnell Warning

Photo by BrookingsInst is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to block any Supreme Court nominee President Joe Biden should put forth if the GOP retakes the Senate next year, and now liberals are urging Justice Stephen Breyer to consider stepping down so Democrats can replace him instead of allowing Republican to create a 7-2 majority.
President Donald Trump, thanks to McConnell, was able to put three justices on the nation's highest court, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.
Justice Breyer, who is 82, was put on the court by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was confirmed 87-9.
Here's what some are saying:
justice breyer, you up? https://t.co/caqtV6fZUV— Leah Litman (@Leah Litman)1623684108.0
Can someone send this to USA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Thanks! https://t.co/7Ba1Laq499— Jeet Heer (@Jeet Heer)1623684054.0
@CharlesPPierce Calling Justice Breyer— Steve Butts (@Steve Butts)1623687208.0
DOES ANYONE KNOW IF STEPHEN BREYER IS ON TWITTER? https://t.co/W0V479XQjr— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal)1623683698.0
Someone please print this out and deliver it to Justice Breyer https://t.co/wLlrsPrg9d— Jordan Weissmann 🗽 (@Jordan Weissmann 🗽)1623687500.0
Dear Justice Stephen Breyer... Mitch McConnell hopes you stay in Fantasyland. But HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS can't risk… https://t.co/FcLlcphU5k— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin)1623690731.0
Breyer needs to retire. Greatness in public service has to also mean knowing when it’s time to pass the baton, and it’s time.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1623685011.0
Attention Justice Breyer...ATTENTION JUSTICE BREYER... https://t.co/zYNCgwAbcM— Amee Vanderpool (@Amee Vanderpool)1623688287.0
Can someone show this to Stephen Breyer where he lives in outer space https://t.co/Ald0sfx9TG— Jon Lovett (@Jon Lovett)1623684769.0
CC: Justice Breyer https://t.co/KudcnBLn4s— Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt (@Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt)1623682422.0
For your immediate attention Mr. Breyer. https://t.co/wIQCRAraiI— dcg1114 (@dcg1114)1623692054.0
Justice Breyer, your move now. https://t.co/zqYJJUluDS— Felix B. Leno (@Felix B. Leno)1623691851.0
From Your Site Articles
- RBG Was Denied Top Funeral Honors By Mitch McConnell, New ... ›
- Supreme Court Will Hear Case That Endangers Roe Decision ... ›
- Supreme Court Sets Stage For 'Guns Apocalypse' With Concealed ... ›
- In Stunning Rebuke To Kavanaugh, Sotomayor Warns Of Radical ... ›
- How Clarence And Ginni Thomas Soil The Supreme Court's Ethical ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Liberals ramp up calls for Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire ... ›
- Justice Stephen Breyer warns Supreme Court expansion could ... ›
- In Harvard speech, Breyer speaks out against “court packing ... ›
- Justice Stephen Breyer warns Democrats against Supreme Court ... ›
- Justice Breyer Is Missing the Point on Court Packing ›
- Supreme Court: Breyer's new warning for Democrats comes at the ... ›
- To unpack the Supreme Court, expand it - The Boston Globe ›
- Justice Stephen Breyer should retire from the Supreme Court ›
- McConnell: Biden Won't Get Supreme Court Pick In 2024 If GOP ... ›