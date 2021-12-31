The National Memo Logo

Wall Street Slips On New Year's Eve As Market Clocks Robust 2021 Gains

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday, looking to clock a third straight annual gain in a year fueled by massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.23 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 36,385.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 4,775.21, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.66 points, or 0.12 percent, to 15,722.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Wall Street Ends Tumultuous Year Near Record Highs

By Stephen Culp and Echo Wang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic.

Keep reading... Show less
