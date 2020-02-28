fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Friday, February 28, 2020

Stock Market Posts Worst Single-Day Drop In History

Stock Market Posts Worst Single-Day Drop In History

David Badash February 28, 2020
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

In a muddled, dishonest, rambling news conference from the White House press briefing room, President Donald Trump for over an hour talked to reporters Wednesday evening about coronavirus in an attempt to stave off three days of market near-collapse. He lied. He twisted the truth. He displayed little grasp of basic facts. He didn’t let the experts run the show.

He instilled no confidence Wednesday night. In fact, the DOW futures dropped as Trump began speaking:

The markets on Thursday rewarded his efforts with the DOW posting the largest single-day loss in history.

