Supreme Court Won’t Comment On Hospitalized Justice Thomas

Clarence Thomas In Hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas entered the hospital on Friday, yet the court’s spokesperson is refusing to state whether or not the 73-year old conservative jurist remains hospitalized. On Sunday the Court first revealed Thomas had entered the hospital two days earlier but said he was expected to be released “in a day or two.”

According to the Court, Justice Thomas was admitted with “flu-like symptoms,” which were described as an “infection.” He allegedly had not contracted COVID-19.

Yet on Wednesday, after being hospitalized for five days, “court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said she had no update to provide,” the Associated Press reports, noting the high court “won’t say” if he remains in the hospital.

Thomas missed the third day of arguments Wednesday and did not participate virtually.

DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw Wednesday afternoon urged prayers for the far right-wing jurist:

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

clarence thomas

