<p>FiveThirtyEight's poll averages are similar. They put Biden ahead in Pennsylvania by <a href="https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-general/pennsylvania/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">4.5 points</a>, in Michigan by <a href="https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-general/michigan/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">7.5 points</a>, and in Wisconsin by <a href="https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-general/wisconsin/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">6.4 points</a>. Trump has continually trailed in each of the three states' polling averages since mid-April.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><p>For months, virtually every major poll in these three states has shown Biden ahead. Of the polls listed by RealClear Politics, only two GOP-leaning pollsters (<a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-polls-rasmussen-2020-election-joe-biden-gop/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Rasmussen Reports</a> and <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/11/17/how-america-decided-at-the-very-last-moment-to-elect-donald-trump/?utm_term=.fe8365eec013" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trafalgar Group</a>) have shown anything but a Biden lead in more than three months.</p><p>Not counting those outliers, Biden has lead in 40 straight Michigan polls, 25 consecutive Pennsylvania polls, and 23 straight Wisconsin polls.</p><p>The polling averages in these three states are, of course, not a guarantee of victory in November. Hillary Clinton had a <a href="https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2016/president/wi/wisconsin_trump_vs_clinton_vs_johnson_vs_stein-5976.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lead</a> in the <a href="https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2016/president/mi/michigan_trump_vs_clinton_vs_johnson_vs_stein-6008.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">polling</a> averages in all three <a href="https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2016/president/pa/pennsylvania_trump_vs_clinton_vs_johnson_vs_stein-5964.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">states</a> in 2016 and still narrowly lost each.</p>
<div id="vid"></div><p>But Biden doesn't necessarily need to carry all three states to win. He currently holds leads in polling averages of other places won by Trump in 2016, including <a href="https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/president/fl/florida_trump_vs_biden-6841.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Arizona</a> and <a href="https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/president/fl/florida_trump_vs_biden-6841.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Florida</a>.</p><p>The swing-state polling numbers are consistent with national polling, which has also <a href="https://americanindependent.com/joe-biden-donald-trump-national-polls-2020-election-white-house/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unfailingly</a> shown Biden ahead over Trump since April, except for an occasional Rasmussen poll.</p><p>"Biden up 8% in new NBC/WSJ national poll (51% to 43%). 90% say their minds are made up. Pre-#RBG passing," University of Virginia Center for Politics director Larry Sabato <a href="https://twitter.com/LarrySabato/status/1307675010623037443" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on Sunday. "So far Biden's lead in most surveys is fairly stable."</p><p>NBC News' senior political editor, Mark Murray, agreed, <a href="https://twitter.com/mmurraypolitics/status/1306948149303537664" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeting</a> on Thursday: "The Biden-versus-Trump race remains incredibly stable" — though he noted that could change over the upcoming weeks.</p><p>And Evan Scrimshaw, managing editor of the forecasting site Lean Tossup, <a href="https://leantossup.ca/bidens-got-a-stable-270/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote</a> last week that the Democratic ticket has "a clear, present, persistent, and stable lead in states that add up to, at minimum, 270 votes. And that's the ballgame, guys."</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
