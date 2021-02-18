The National Memo Logo

Managers of Texas Grid Can't Say When Power Will Be Restored

Andrew Taylor created a make-shift sled out of a container lid to delight his 2- year-old son Peter, who slid down their hill in the West Lake Hills area on Monday. - Suzanne Majors Davis/Austin American-Statesman/TNS

AUSTIN, TX — With roughly a quarter of Texans still without power, the managers of the state's electrical grid Wednesday declined to say exactly when electricity would be fully restored, saying that the main factor in coming days would be the weather. Warmer weather could allow frigid power facilities to roar back to life, restore natural gas production, open up roads for skilled workers to make power repairs and cut demand from consumers, they said. "The best case is that today or tomorrow we're able to get back to the point that all consumers are experiencing outages no longer than 30 min...

texas power crisis

texas winter storm

