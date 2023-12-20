The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Tuberville: Trump's Nazi Rhetoric Should Have Been 'Tougher'

Tuberville: Trump's Nazi Rhetoric Should Have Been 'Tougher'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, left, and Donald Trump Jr.

Former President Donald Trump's remarks about immigrants "poisoning the blood of our country" have been met with near-universal condemnation from Senate Republicans. However, at least one member of the caucus thinks Trump didn't go far enough.

During a campaign speech in New Hampshire, Trump made the remarks specifically about undocumented immigrants from South America, Africa and Asia and promised to ramp up deportations if elected to a second term. President Joe Biden's reelection campaign compared Trump to Adolf Hitler in a statement following Trump's speech. But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said Tuesday he was "mad" that the former president wasn't more forceful in his description of immigrants fleeing to the US.

"I asked Tommy Tuberville what he thought about Trump saying immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country and he told me 'i’m mad he wasn’t tougher than that because if you’re seeing what happens at the border,'" tweeted reporter Eric Michael Garcia of The Independent. "He adds 'we’re being overrun.'"

Tuberville is so far alone among Senate Republicans in regard to Trump's latest remarks about immigrants. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) told The Hill that the former president's rhetoric was "unhelpful." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said she "can't explain" Trump's comments, adding that "we're all children of immigrants."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) went further, calling the ex-president's remarks "deplorable." She added his comments "have no place particularly from a former president." And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) implied that Trump is a hypocrite, saying "it strikes me that didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation," referring to his wife, who is a Chinese-American immigrant.

The former president's comments about immigrants are almost a verbatim quote from Hitler's manifesto, Mein Kampf. On Monday night, CNN's Kaitlan Collins pointed out that in the book, the architect of the Holocaust wrote that Jewish population "poisons the blood of others."

"Trump has used that line before and other phrases like it that echo Nazi rhetoric," Collins said. "But it should be noted that as you can see there, he is reading off a teleprompter, meaning that he knew exactly what he wanted to say."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Donald Trump

