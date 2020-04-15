Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Attacks World Health Organization To Deflect From His Own Failures

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump is now scapegoating the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it must be held accountable for what he claims is their fault that the coronavirus spread into the United States. Trump took no responsibility for his actions allowing the coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S.

America is now the number one in the world for deaths and number of cases.

The WHO is Trump's seventh target for blame to deflect from his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in making his case, Trump curiously cited early reports from the WHO proving he and his administration knew about the deadly new, novel coronavirus far earlier than he has admitted to previously.

He also blames the WHO's actions, saying their reports were wrong and they could have saved "thousands of lives" had they produced more accurate information.

Trump ignores his own mistakes.

New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof warns the President:


CNN's Nathan McDermott weighs in:


Watch:



World Health Organization
