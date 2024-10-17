Trump Donors Fret Over Campaign's 'Small GOTV Presence' In Battlegrounds
With 19 days until Election Day, Donald Trump allies are concerned that X owner Elon Musk's efforts to "boost turnout" for the ex-president are "failing in critical battleground states," according to an exclusive Wednesday Rolling Stone report.
Three sources tell the publication that some of the former president's allies have told Trump directly that some Republicans "partly blame the group’s lead strategists, who are linked to the failed 2024 primary run of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis."
One Republican operative told Rolling Stone, "We were upfront about our concerns," and showed the outlet "a screenshot of written communications further corroborating that these sentiments were conveyed to Trump himself."
Furthermore, "This source adds that they relayed to Trump that they have been in touch 'constantly' with conservative activists and other top Republicans based in key swing states, and few of them have had any positive comments lately about the Musk-supportedAmerica PAC’s impact in their respective states. Some say they are seeing a relatively small GOTV presence on the ground, despite the Super PAC’s massive spending to boost Trump — $75 million since Joe Biden withdrew from the Democratic ticket in July."
Rolling Stone notes that "some of the private airing of grievances in Trumpworld revolve around the fact that the Super PAC still appears to be building its field operation," as some GOP consultants and donors tell the publication "that America PAC still had open postings for canvassers on its website."
One MAGA donor asked, "Why isn’t the army already in place?”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
