Trump Campaign Issues Childish Defense Of Reckless Indoor Rally

On Sunday, President Donald Trump prepared to hold his first indoor campaign rally in three months, a risky move as the coronavirus continues to spread widely among Americans. Each day, tens of thousands of people are diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds die of the diseasein the United States.

He scheduled the rally in Henderson, Nevada, a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016 that his team hopes to flip. It's his first indoor rally since he held a mass gathering in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June, which was notably underattended. Herman Cain, a prominent supporter of the president, defiantly showed up and didn't wear a mask, like many of the attendees. He died weeks later from COVID-19.

Indoor spaces with many unmasked people cheering are among the most dangerous conditions for spreading the virus, experts have warned. And despite the catastrophe Trump invited in June, one that may well have killed Herman Cain, the president is prepared to try it again.

Trump has already faced criticism for encouraging his supporters to gather together in outdoor settings without masks, but the evidence indicates meeting indoors is substantially higher risk.

In response to these concerns, the campaign put out a remarkably petulent statement:

If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small business in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the president of the United States.

There are many things wrong with this brief comment.

First, it's not even clear who the "you" it refers to is actually addressing. It certainly isn't responding to someone concerned about the risk of corovirus spread at all venues, including casinos and protests.

Second, an indoor rally, as discussed, is precisely the most dangerous type of activity to hold during the pandemic. Though there was real concern that that Black Lives Matter protests could spread the disease, little evidence has emerged showing that they significantly contributed to the spread, probably because of their outdoor settings and the prevalence of mask-wearing. Casinos are operating under new protocols designed to limit the risk of infection, though arguably, these establishments should just be closed for the duration of the pandemic.

Third, the president should be held to a higher standard than anyone else, as he bears responsibility for the health of the entire country in times like these. He should set an example by refraining from indulging the impulse to hold rallies, which seems to be nearly a compulsion for him.

Fourth, the reference to being allowed to "burn down small businesses" is ridiculously over the top and absurd. No one is allowed to do this; it is a crime that people get prosecuted for. This line was supposed to be, presumably, a "gotcha" for the media that the president thinks doesn't take rioting seriously enough, but it really just makes the campaign look childish. People who burn down buildings should be held responsible, just as politicians who hold reckless gatherings during a pandemic should be held responisble.

Fifth, all of this is made worse because of the president's own messaging. He often scoffs at the practice of wearing masks, one of the best ways to reduce infection when distancing isn't possible. And while some of his supporters wear masks at his rallies, many — perhaps the majority — do not, which is likely to be the case at Sunday's rally. He implicitly encourages this recklessness.

Sixth, the reference to the "First Amendment" is just entirely beside the point. No one is suggesting Trump shouldn't hold his rally because it's a particular kind of political rally — the objection is to the safety of the conduct, regardless of its political content. Many theaters, similarly, remain closed because of concerns like those raised by an indoor rally.

WATCH: Why Five Important Trump Allies Finally Turned Against Him

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis

Some Republicans who were blistering critics of President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election have since turned into devoted supporters, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. But with some other prominent Republicans, the opposite is true: they went from being Trump allies to being vehement critics. Amanda Carpenter, a Never Trump conservative who formerly served as Cruz's communications director, takes a look at some of those defectors in an article published in The Bulwark on September 14 and explains the reasons for their defections.

"For all the loyalty Donald Trump enjoys from his most sycophantic followers, many prominent figures who famously assisted him have given up on the president altogether," Carpenter explains in her article. "It's worth taking a look at the breaking points for these various White House staffers, cabinet secretaries, political advisers and others — the moment when each decided he or she just couldn't stick with Trump anymore. Because we can learn a lot about Trump and the overall effect he is having on our country by studying what made these individuals — from revered military leaders to Trump's sleazy surrogates — finally snap."

Here are five of the former Trump allies who, according to Carpenter, reached a breaking out.

1. Elizabeth Neumann

In 2016, conservative Republican Elizabeth Neumann voted for Trump. But now, Neumann — who served as assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under Trump — is making no secret of the fact that she plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020's presidential election. And she endorsed Biden in an anti-Trump attack ad by the group Republican Voters Against Trump.

Neumann, Carpenter notes, has stressed that a white nationalist's August 2019 terrorist massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas did a lot to turn her against Trump. The shooter killed more than 20 people, mostly Latino, in response to what he called the "Hispanic invasion of Texas." Carpenter told The Bulwark, "The point at which my position changed and I said 'No, at this point, you are culpable' was after El Paso…. Post-El Paso, there is no excuse."


2. John Bolton

John Bolton was an odd choice for Trump's national security director: while Trump has been greatly influenced by the isolationist and hypernationalist Patrick Buchanan, Bolton is a devout neocon and an unapologetic war hawk. Nonetheless, having Bolton in his administration was a way for Trump to thumb his nose at liberals — that is, until Bolton reached the point where he could no long stomach Trump's foreign policy views. Bolton, Carpenter observes, "decided he had to leave in September 2019, after Trump made plans to invite the Taliban to Camp David public."

Bolton, Carpenter notes, has said of Trump, "The day after the election, whether Trump wins or loses, we face a real debate — maybe an existential debate — about what the future of the Republican Party is. I just think it's important for the Republican Party to separate itself from Trump and for the conservative philosophy to separate itself from Trump."

3. Gen. James Mattis

Like Bolton, former Defense Secretary James Mattis left Trump's administration because of the president's views on foreign policy. Carpenter explains, "Mattis walked out on Trump in December 2018 when the president ignored his advice and abruptly pulled troops out of the Middle East. Mattis is quoted in Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, as saying, 'When I was basically directed to do something that I thought went beyond stupid to felony stupid, strategically jeopardizing our place in the world and everything else, that's when I quit.'"

4. Miles Taylor

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at DHS, told The Bulwark, "The total tonnage of bad Trump ideas that never materialized were enough to crush anyone's hopes about a successful presidency. But the one that broke my desire to continue serving was his perverse insistence on resuming family separation at the border — and making it worse. It was sick, wrong, and un-American. That's when it became clear that saying 'no' to Trump was no longer enough."

Like Neumann, Taylor has appeared in a pro-Biden ad from Republican Voters Against Trump:


