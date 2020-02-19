fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Trump Commutes Sentence Of Corrupt Ex-Gov. Blagojevich

Corruption Law Enforcement Newsletter Top News White House

Trump Commutes Sentence Of Corrupt Ex-Gov. Blagojevich

Emily Singer February 19, 2020
Share
Rod Blagojevich

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor and “Apprentice” contestant who is serving a 14-year sentence for corruption.

“He served eight years in jail,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One. “A long time.”

He added that he did not “know [Blagojevich] very well” but had met him on The Apprentice years ago. He said Blagojevich “seemed like a very nice person.”

“He served eight years in jail, that’s a long time to go,” Trump reiterated. “Many people disagree with the sentence. He’s a Democrat, he’s not a Republican.”

He then noted that Blagojevich was prosecuted by former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017, triggering the nearly two-year-long Russia probe, as well as others.

Blagojevich, Trump added, “has been very far from his children.”

“They’re growing older, they’re going to high school now, they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform,” he said. “I saw that, and I did commute his sentence. So he’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion.”

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Trump Pardons Convicted Felon And Fox News Favorite Bernard Kerik
John Whitehouse February 19, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.