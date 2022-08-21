The National Memo Logo

Trump Complains FBI Is Being 'Used' Against Him -- By Director He Named

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday afternoon, claiming without evidence on his Twitter imitation app Truth Social that FBI personnel are burning with anger over the August 8th execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump was particularly incensed toward FBI Director Christopher Wray – "a man of impeccable credentials" whom he nominated on June 7th, 2017 – as well as Wray's predecessor James Comey whom Trump fired on the prior May 9th in his attempts to shut down the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Trump also complained about the United States Department of Justice's decision to not prosecute 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.


12:38 p.m.:

I hear the the [sic] great Agents and others in the FBI are furious at FBI leadership for what they are doing with respect to political weaponization against a President (me) that always had their backs, and that they like (love!) a lot. They don’t like being 'used' by people they do not agree with, or respect. Likewise, they are not exactly thrilled with the leadership at DOJ! Similar to the revolt against Comey when he exonerated Crooked Hillary, but was forced, by them, to withdraw the exoneration!


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

