'Limited Options' If Trump Defies Judicial Decisions
Constitutional law experts are warning of “limited options” if President Donald Trump defies federal judges’ orders to limit the scope of his executive actions, Business Insider reports.
This, Politico reports, comes as “at least nine federal judges — from Washington, D.C., to Washington state — have halted aspects of Trump’s early-term blitz, from his effort to rewrite the Constitution’s birthright citizenship guarantee to his sweeping effort to freeze federal spending to his plans to break and remake the federal workforce.”
As courts prepare to challenge Trump's broad claims of presidential authority, his supporters are railing against perceived judicial overreach — and insist “the president’s orders are well within the powers outlined in the Constitution’s second section on the executive branch."
“It is the judicial pushback, they say, that is overstepping the constitutional boundaries laid out in the third section on the judiciary,” the New York Times reports.
“President Trump is not stealing other branches’ powers,” conservative activist Mike Davis told the Times. “He is exercising his Article II powers under the Constitution. And judges who say he can’t? They’re legally wrong. The Supreme Court is going to side with Trump.”
University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill constitutional law professor Michael J. Gerhardt said if Trump does defy a court order, “the consequences would likely fall on lower-level officials, not the president himself,” Business Insider reports.
"At the very least, you would have a possible contempt citation directed at a particular official who has refused to comply with a court order," Gerhardt said, "If they indicate they are defying it because of his order, then the court is going to include the president in the citation of contempt.”
As courts prepare to challenge Trump's broad claims of presidential authority, his supporters are railing against perceived judicial overreach — and insist “the president’s orders are well within the powers outlined in the Constitution’s second section on the executive branch."
“It is the judicial pushback, they say, that is overstepping the constitutional boundaries laid out in the third section on the judiciary,” the New York Times reports.
“President Trump is not stealing other branches’ powers,” conservative activist Mike Davis told the Times. “He is exercising his Article II powers under the Constitution. And judges who say he can’t? They’re legally wrong. The Supreme Court is going to side with Trump.”
University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill constitutional law professor Michael J. Gerhardt said if Trump does defy a court order, “the consequences would likely fall on lower-level officials, not the president himself,” Business Insider reports.
"At the very least, you would have a possible contempt citation directed at a particular official who has refused to comply with a court order," Gerhardt said, "If they indicate they are defying it because of his order, then the court is going to include the president in the citation of contempt.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Border State Sheriffs Defying Trump On Mass Deportation Scheme ›
- What No Patriot Would Ever Do ›
- The Founding Fathers Warned Us About Men Like Donald Trump ›
- How Trump Exploited The Legal Infrastructure To Advance Fascism In America ›
- Why Trump Will Fail In So Much Of What He (And His Gang) Try To Do ›