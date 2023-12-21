The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Majority of Americans Support Colorado Court Removing Trump From 2024 Ballot

A new YouGov poll finds the majority of Americans -- 54 percent -- support the Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on that state’s 2024 primary ballot, because he engaged in insurrection. In a further hit to the twice-impeached former president, the poll found barely more than one-third, just 35 percent, disagreed with that ruling.

Participants were asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump can’t appear on the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot because his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 takeover of the Capitol amount to insurrection or rebellion against the United States?”

A whopping 84 percent of Democrats, 48 percent of independents, and even almost one in four Republicans, or 24 percent, agreed with the decision to remove Trump.

In a further blow to the ex-president, 38 percent strongly agreed with the ruling, while just 28 percent strongly disagreed.

Meanwhile, nearly six in ten Republicans, 58 percent, believe the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the Colorado court’s decision. Overall, less than half of all Americans, 43 percent, think the Supreme Court will overrule the state Supreme Court, but just 23 percent think the Supreme Court will uphold it. One-third (34 percent) of Americans are unsure.

Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Tuesday predicted the U.S. Supreme Court will take the case and uphold the Colorado ruling.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

