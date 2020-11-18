Trump Fires Cybersecurity Official Who Debunked His Fraud Myths

<p>Giuliani wrote, for instance, that he is a member in good standing of the District of Columbia Bar, even though his membership <a href="https://join.dcbar.org/eWeb/DynamicPage.aspx?Site=dcbar&WebCode=FindMemberResults" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">status</a> is listed on its website as "Administratively suspended: non-payment."</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><p>In addition, Giuliani has not argued before a federal court since 1992, nearly three decades ago, <a href="https://twitter.com/ZoeTillman/status/1328714995237056514" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according</a> to BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman.</p><p>Nevertheless, Trump <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1327811527123103746" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on Saturday that Giuliani would be leading his team of lawyers, composed of:</p><ul class="ee-ul"><li>Joseph diGenova, whose antisemitic rantings have <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/former-fox-news-regular-joe-digenova-tells-seb-gorka-the-network-is-beholden-to-george-soros" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">kept him off the air</a> on Fox News for more than a year.</li><li>Victoria Toensing, who is married to diGenova and worked with him and Giuliani to <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/joe-digenova-and-victoria-toensing-worked-with-rudy-giuliani-to-dig-up-ukraine-dirt-on-joe-biden-report" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dig up dirt</a> on Joe Biden in Ukraine, part of the basis for Trump's impeachment in the House of Representatives.</li><li>Sidney Powell, who has <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/29/flynn-lawyer-trump-hearing-422925" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">represented former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn</a>.</li><li>Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign lawyer who has been <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/11/17/trump-keeps-losing-court-he-keeps-losing-his-lawyers-too/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lying about nonexistent voter fraud</a> on Twitter for weeks.</li></ul><p>The suit is Pennsylvania is another attempt by Trump and his supporters to steal the election won by President-elect Joe Biden — an effort that has so far been <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-gop-lawsuits-2020-election-results-judges-dismissal-no-evidence/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wildly unsuccessful</a>, as almost every lawsuit their lawyers have filed has either been dismissed by a judge or voluntarily withdrawn for lack of any evidence backing up their claims of widespread voting fraud.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>The Trump campaign has already <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/16/trump-campaign-abandons-part-of-legal-challenge-to-pennsylvania-election-results" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">removed its central claim</a> from the suit, namely that representatives of the Trump campaign were not allowed to witness ballot counting and that almost 690,000 ballots should be therefore be invalidated.</p><p>The claim was a lie — the Trump campaign did in fact have observers in place to witness vote counting in Pennsylvania. Now the lawsuit seeks to invalidate ballots that voters were allowed to fix, which, the Washington Post <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-lawsuit-pennsylvania/2020/11/15/4aab8048-279b-11eb-9b14-ad872157ebc9_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>, only impacts a few votes that won't change make a significant dent in Biden's current <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-president.html?action=click&pgtype=Article&state=default&module=styln-elections-2020&region=TOP_BANNER&context=election_recirc" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">74,047</a>-vote lead.</p><p>The latest team of lawyers replaces <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/09/business/jones-day-trump-election-lawsuits.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">high-powered law firms</a> who are <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/13/law-firm-drops-trump-campaign-436418" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dumping</a> Trump as a client as he continues to lie about voter fraud. On Monday, three lawyers representing him in Pennsylvania filed to be removed from the case, saying in their <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/526239-three-attorneys-withdraw-from-representing-trump-campaign-in-pennsylvania" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">petition</a> to the court: "Plaintiffs and Linda A. Kerns, John Scott, and Douglas Bryan Hughes have reached a mutual agreement that Plaintiffs will be best served if Linda A. Kerns, John Scott, and Douglas Bryan Hughes withdraw, and Marc A. Scaringi represent Plaintiffs in this case."</p><p>Law firms that have worked with Trump for years, such as Jones Day, have found themselves having to consider the potential blows to their standing and reputations if they represent him in lawsuits that are determined to be unfounded and frivolous.</p><p>Benjamin Ginsberg, a lawyer formerly at Jones Day, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/09/08/republicans-have-insufficient-evidence-call-elections-rigged-fraudulent/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote</a> in an op-ed for the Washington Post two months before the election: "The president's words make his and the Republican Party's rhetoric look less like sincere concern — and more like transactional hypocrisy designed to provide an electoral advantage. And they come as Republicans trying to make their cases in courts must deal with the basic truth that four decades of dedicated investigation have produced only isolated incidents of election fraud."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Ginsberg wrote: "Republicans need to rethink their arguments in many of the cases in which they are involved — quickly. Otherwise, they risk harming the fundamental principle of our democracy: that all eligible voters must be allowed to cast their ballots. If that happens, Americans will deservedly render the GOP a minority party for a long, long time."</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p><a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-jr-jeffrey-epstein-child-sex-trafficking-maria-bartiromo-fox-business/" target="_blank" title="Fox cuts off Trump Jr. in middle of angry rant about dad's ties to Jeffrey Epstein"></a>
