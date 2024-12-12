Poll: Americans Don't Trust Trump, Oz Or RFK Jr. To Protect Public Health
Donald Trump and his picks to lead American health care policy do not have the support of the public, according to a poll released Wednesday.
The Axios/Ipsos American Health Index poll shows that only 32 percent of Americans trust Trump on health issues. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, fares even worse with only 30 percent. And only 23 percent of Americans trust Mehmet Oz, Trump’s choice to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Trump’s picks to lead the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya, and the FDA, Marty Makary, fare even worse with support levels of 15 percent and 14 percent, respectively. But it’s likely that many Americans have no idea who those two people are, and that’s why they don’t trust them.
By contrast, Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, enjoys 45 percent trust. Trust is even higher for existing health agencies, with 66 percent of Americans trusting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 62 percent backing the National Institutes of Health.
His years of attacking the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, certainly doesn’t help Trump’s trustworthiness on health care. Since he began his political career in 2015, Trump has pushed for repealing the program while offering nothing (to this day) to replace it. Trump backed legislation in 2017 that would have left millions of Americans without coverage and was thwarted by a unified Democratic Party and three breakaway Republican senators.
The history of his nominees on health issues also brings significant negatives to the table.
Kennedy has peddled debunked conspiracy theories on a host of medical issues, most notably his false assertion that childhood vaccination is connected to autism. Oz, a failed Senate candidate and former TV host, has been criticized for peddling dubious pills and supporting the privatization of Medicare.
Bhattacharya is an economist at Stanford University who proposed largely allowing COVID-19 to spread—despite the virus’ significant public health risk—while Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, opposed mandatory vaccination, even though vaccination was ultimately key to restoring normalcy across the world.
Arguably, the biggest failure that Trump is associated with in his first presidential term was related to health care. On his watch, over 396,800 Americans died from COVID-19—following months of Trump repeatedly misinforming the public on the severity of the virus and denying states the resources they needed to fight infections.
This new poll from Axios/Ipsos shows that Trump’s narrow election win has not given him any kind of boost on the key issue of public health, and the low quality of his nominees isn’t helping.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
- A Steep Learning Curve Awaits Voters Who Vested Their Hopes In Trump ›
- RFK Jr. Nomination Under Fire From Trump's Former FDA Chief ›
- Oz Floats Bizarre Plan To Force Veterans Into Private Health Insurance ›
- Vance Says Trump 'Salvaged' Obamacare (Which He Tried To Kill) ›