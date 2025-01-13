'Joke Appointment': Trump Names Tax Credit Scammer To Run IRS
One of President-elect Donald Trump's appointments has so far escaped the level of intense scrutiny applied to some of his more controversial high-profile nominations. But experts are warning Americans to not overlook the damage one particular potential Trump administration pick could cause.
The Daily Beast reports that tax experts are urging senators to vote against the confirmation of former Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who Trump has tapped to be the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In addition to not having any experience as a tax enforcer (aside from a three-day course in Florida that allowed him to call himself a "Certified Tax & Business Advisor"), Long is also accused of running a scam aimed at bilking the federal government out of Covid-19 pandemic relief funds.
According to the Beast, Long — a former auctioneer who ran a failed bid for U.S. Senate after leaving the House —worked with Lifetime Advisors in Wisconsin and Commerce Terrace Consulting in Missouri to help clients exploit a loophole that rewarded businesses for keeping workers on company payrolls. He bragged on a 2023 podcast, titled "Secret Tax Credit That Could Put Thousands Back in Your Pocket with Billy Long," that even if a certified public accountant may not sign off on the scheme, would-be clients could instead "go back to Billy. Let Billy do it for you."
The loophole was initially projected to cost the IRS $55 billion. However, the financial blow climbed to $230 billion, and could even skyrocket to $500 billion despite the agency's efforts to close the loophole. Brookings Institution senior fellow Bill Galston told the Beast that Long's confirmation would mean "the end of tax enforcement as we know it."
"He’s an auctioneer – that’s just perfect. Tax credits to the highest bidder!! Going once! Going twice!!" Galston said. "I can’t even get mad, it’s so bleeping funny."
While current IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel is supposed to serve in his role until November of 2027, it's assumed Trump won't allow President Joe Biden's appointee to serve out the remainder of his term. Center for American Progress tax expert Brendan Duke said the IRS is actually a "really important law enforcement agency," adding that it was the IRS that ultimately nabbed notorious mobster Al Capone.
"They track money laundering and terrorism. This is not a joke job, but it is a joke appointment," Duke said. "This has flown under the radar... He’s just as bad as RFK Jr., but nobody is paying attention."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
