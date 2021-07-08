The National Memo Logo

Trump Reportedly Got $10,000 A Month To House Secret Service At NJ Resort

Former President Donald Trump

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump reportedly scored more than $10,000 in May for housing Secret Service agents at his plush golf resort in the heart of New Jersey's horse country. The Department of Treasury paid $10,199.52 to Trump's eponymous company to rent a four-bedroom cottage for 18 days of the month after the ex-president moved north to Bedminster, New Jersey, from Florida for the summer, The Washington Post reported. That comes to a tidy $556 a night, according to government documents obtained by the paper. Trump is entitled to Secret Service protection and there's nothing illegal about th...

QAnon Cultists Disguise Themselves To Run For School Boards

A sign promotes Qanon at a Trump rally.

Photo by Becker1999 is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Since former President Donald Trump's election loss, QAnon believers have been working around the clock to incorporate new ways to get their message across.

