Trump And Giuliani Sued For Capitol Attack Under 'Ku Klux Klan Act'

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson

Washington (AFP) - A senior Democratic congressman sued former president Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of violating the 19th century "Ku Klux Klan Act" by supporting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Bennie Thompson accused Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of violating the 1871 act by supporting efforts to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the new US president. Thompson, who is Black and the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, cited a law originally created to protect the rights of African Americans after t...

Dishonor Roll: 22 Republicans Who Voted To Acquit Trump Admit He’s Guilty

22 Republicans Who Voted To Acquit Trump Admit He's Guilty

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

On February 13, all but seven Senate Republicans voted in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump to acquit him on the single charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in the attack by his followers on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

