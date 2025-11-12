Trump Burned For Transforming White House Into 'Dollar Store Mar-a-Lago'
President Donald Trump showed off his latest White House project to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday: A presidential "walk of fame" complete with Trump's signature style of gold accents and cursive writing.
As he was escorting Ingraham down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House on Tuesday evening, Trump proudly showed off the 47 portraits of all U.S. presidents, complete with the words "The Presidential Walk of Fame" on the wall. At one point Trump referred to the sign as "half-inch thick bronze," before referring to it as "pure brass" in the same breath.
"Take a look at this, fellas, if you want to see detail," Trump told Ingraham's camera crew. "Most people do a sign and paint it on the wall. So that's half inch thick bronze. Carved. By a very talented person. And it's brass. It's pure brass."
Trump's segment quickly attracted a wave of ridicule from various journalists, commentators and other experts on social media. According to Sequoia Brass & Copper in West Hayward, California, bronze and brass are two different alloys, with bronze being made up of copper and tin, while brass is made up of copper and zinc. Former Jeopardy champion Clinton Reese reminded the president of this fact in all caps: "BRASS IS AN ALLOY. IT CAN'T BE PURE. JFC WHAT A MORON."
"Gotta love a billionaire real estate developer who doesn't know the difference between brass & bronze," TV writer and producer Jill Weinberger posted to Bluesky.
"He’s turning the White House into Dollar Tree Mar-a-Lago," wrote former Obama and Biden White House appointee Andrew Weinstein.
"This is like bad 90s web design brought to life," quipped software developer Andrew Coyle.
Other observers hoped that Trump's mark on the White House wouldn't be permanent. Former Seattle Times reporter Chuck Taylor wrote that the display was "so tacky it's sad. But at least it can be undone."
"It gives me a tiny jolt of pleasure to know that someday-- maybe not for decades, but someday-- we'll have a president who will take the claw-end of hammer to this," anthropologist Jonah Blank wrote.
