Trump Won’t Concede But Says He’ll Leave White House In January

@LauraClawson
Photo by outtacontext/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Yesterday, in things that should in no way be news but are, Donald Trump said he would leave the White House if (when) the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump took questions from reporters late Thursday afternoon after speaking remotely to military service members.

Asked about leaving the White House, Trump said "Certainly I will, and you know that." Except nobody has known for sure just how much of a fight Trump would put up about leaving, leading to moments such as The Boston Globe consulting a hostage negotiator and an animal-control officer on tactics for getting him out peacefully, because "a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door," only to have to turn around and say whoops, maybe people do want that. There has been nothing certain about the president leaving peacefully, because Trump himself has refused to say he would do so, right up until he said, "Certainly I will, and you know that" -- weeks after the election, and after key battleground states had certified Biden's victories.

Trump did not concede, however, saying "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede" and that, of the Electoral College finalizing Biden's win, "f they do, they've made a mistake."

Trump also said he will go to Georgia to campaign for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoff elections there.

