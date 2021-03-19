The National Memo Logo

Trump's Mar-a-Lago Partly Closed, Workers Quarantined After COVID-19 Outbreak

@reuters

Mar-a-Lago, Trump club and home in Palm Beach, Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Parts of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, golf resort have been temporarily closed because of a coronavirus outbreak, according to two sources familiar with the matter. A source familiar with club operations said some workers had been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," and "a section of the club" had been closed for a short period of time. No further details were immediately available about the number of infections or what portions of the club had been closed, or when they would reopen. Trump and his family moved to the Mar-a-Lago reso...

Texas GOP Says Rep. Roy’s Lynching Endorsement Was ‘Inappropriate’

Rep. Chip Roy

Screenshot from Rep. Chip Roy's Twitter (@RepChipRoy)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

The Republican Party of Texas called out one of its own on Friday for pro-lynching comments made during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on violence against Asian Americans. But it rejected demands from Democrats that Rep. Chip Roy resign from Congress.

Chip Roy

