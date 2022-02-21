The National Memo Logo

Launch Of Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Platform Isn’t Going So Well

Trump's twitter rip-off app fails

www.thirstyfornews.com

Truth Social, Donald Trump‘s new social media platform and mobile app launched just before midnight. It is not going well.

Truth Social, Donald Trump's new social media platform and mobile app launched just before midnight. It is not going well.

“Team Trump has been cooking up its own social network ever since the then-president was thrown off all major platforms for his posts inciting the Capitol riot—but, even though what they came up with is just a ripoff of Twitter, it seems a year wasn’t enough time to make a useable product,” The Daily Beast reports.

Amid reports of social media users not being able to create accounts, early users being waitlisted, there are even accusations the logo itself is a knockoff.


“It took me five attempts to sign up and I received a string of error messages,” Business Insider’s Rosie Bradbury reported. “The app welcomed me as a ‘Truthsayer’ but I couldn’t contact any users or see any posts.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Judge Just Handed Trump A Major Defeat On January 6th Riot

Former President Trump incites riot on DC Capitol

news.wttw.com

Former "defeated" President Trump's bigly bad week concluded with US District Judge Amit Mehta flatly rejecting his motion to dismiss three cases regarding his conduct on January 6, 2021, thus allowing the major suits to proceed. And assuming the ruling holds amid a Supreme Court stuffed with Trump goons, it's almost inevitable that Mr. Fifth Amendment will be forced to go under oath during discovery.

The three cases consist of Swalwell v. Trump, in which Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell sued Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Don Jr. and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks; Thompson v. Trump, in which 11 Democratic representatives sued the former president, his lawyer, and both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers; and Blassingame v. Trump, in which two Capitol Police officers are looking to hold Trump accountable for their injuries on January 6. Most important, all the plaintiffs sued under the premise that Trump and the other defendants conspired to violate the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a Reconstruction Era statute that makes it illegal to impede a government official carrying out his or her official duty. Moreover, impeding the transfer of power to Joe Biden.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump

Remember Wacky Mellissa From Michigan? She’s Running For Congress

Wacky Melissa From Michigan As Guiloani's Star Witness

d1i4t8bqe7zgj6.cloudfront.net

In December 2020, MAGA Republican Mellissa Carone was attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “star witness” at a Michigan State House Oversight Committee hearing — where she claimed, with zero proof, that Michigan had been stolen from then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Now, in the 2022 midterms, Carone is running for a seat in the Michigan State Legislature — and she is still promoting the Big Lie.

Journalist Brittany Gibson, in an article published by Politico on February 21, explains, “Carone is one of a large cohort of pro-Trump Republican conspiracy theorists and election deniers running for public office this fall in Michigan, where his baseless claims about a stolen election continue to roil the political landscape. Among those candidates, Carone might be the best known nationally.”

Keep reading... Show less
mellissa carone
