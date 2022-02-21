Launch Of Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Platform Isn’t Going So Well
Truth Social, Donald Trump‘s new social media platform and mobile app launched just before midnight. It is not going well.
Truth Social, Donald Trump‘s new social media platform and mobile app launched just before midnight. It is not going well.
“Team Trump has been cooking up its own social network ever since the then-president was thrown off all major platforms for his posts inciting the Capitol riot—but, even though what they came up with is just a ripoff of Twitter, it seems a year wasn’t enough time to make a useable product,” The Daily Beast reports.
Amid reports of social media users not being able to create accounts, early users being waitlisted, there are even accusations the logo itself is a knockoff.
“It took me five attempts to sign up and I received a string of error messages,” Business Insider’s Rosie Bradbury reported. “The app welcomed me as a ‘Truthsayer’ but I couldn’t contact any users or see any posts.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet