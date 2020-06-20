Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws


Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
tulsa massacre
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Finds Bolton -- And Trump -- Despicable


Seth Meyers has a point: By now, we all know who and what Trump is, and the answer isn't complicated. As Seth says, "There's just one layer -- a thick epidermis of Botox-infused pancake skin wrapped around a dark, howling void where a soul should be."

Which should mean that tell-all books about this president and his evil banality are redundant. But John Bolton's new book may be different. Bolton is implicated in the worst foreign policy decisions of the past two decades, right up to Trump's decision to disband the global pandemic unit in the National Security Council. And yes, he's just as morally reprehensible as Trump.

But the details of Trump's subservient pleadings to the Chinese dictator and his idiotic entreaties to the North Korean dictator are still revealing, horrifying – and darkly amusing. Seth imagines Trump and Bolton ending up as cellmates in the Hague.

Now that would be a great buddy movie!

Just click.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
john bolton