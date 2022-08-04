The National Memo Logo

Feds Charge Four Kentucky Police Officers In Breonna Taylor Killing

@reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI on Thursday arrested and brought civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot in her home in a case that rocked the United States.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Daniel Wallis)

Endorse This! Dr. Oz Gets Skewered In Hilarious 'Wizard' Parody

Mehmet Oz, right

Image via YoutUbe

Medias Touch, a liberal-leaning super PAC, has produced a very funny two-minute video ad that skewers Pennsylvania's GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, using classic movie scenes from The Wizard of Oz interspersed with clips of him as the Wizard.

The parody ad arraigns Oz for his promotion of questionable medical products on his old cable show, including weight loss supplements he later regretted endorsing.

Biden: Griner Sentencing In Russian Drug Trial Is "Unacceptable"

@reuters

President Joe Biden

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the sentencing of basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drugs charges in Russia was "unacceptable" and called on Moscow to release her immediately.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said a statement.

