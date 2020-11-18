Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Atlas Urging Americans To Visit Elderly Since Holiday 'May Be Their Final One’

Dr. Scott Atlas with Trump at White House

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump's highly controversial COVID-19 advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, is urging Americans to visit their elderly family members for Thanksgiving because it may be their final one. Atlas warns against isolation despite the coronavirus pandemic's near-exponential explosion.

"This kind of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly who are now being told don't see your family at Thanksgiving," Atlas, a radiologist, not an epidemiologist, told Fox News Monday evening, as Media Matters reported.

"For many people this is their final Thanksgiving, believe it or not. What are we doing here? I think we have to have a policy, which I have been advocating, which is a whole person, whole health policy. It's not about just stopping cases of COVID. We have to talk about the damage of the policy itself."

Atlas, who has embraced dangerous "herd immunity," also talked about a rise in thoughts of suicide among young adults frustrated with pandemic restrictions.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is warning Americans to stay away from family members and others who are elderly or at increased risk over the holidays.

"If you have someone in the family, an elderly person or person with an underlying condition who, whatever that underlying condition may be—diabetes, obesity, hypertension, someone on chemotherapy for one reason or other, cancer, auto-immune disease—you really need to make a decision," Fauci said last week on MSNBC.

Dr. Atlas is currently under fire for telling Michigan residents to "rise up" against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's new coronavirus restrictions. Whitmer has been the target of domestic terror plots including plans to kidnap and try her for "treason."

Watch:


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
dr. scott atlas
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Fires Cybersecurity Official Who Debunked His Fraud Myths

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Photo by Donna Burton/ US Customs and Border Protection

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he is firing Chris Krebs, the top official overseeing cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, for openly disputing his claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Krebs, echoing many independent experts as well as state and local officials, has been clear that there was not widespread voter fraud or technical glitches affecting the results of the 2020 presidential election, as Trump has claimed. Without calling out the president directly, Krebs' assessment of the situation from within the administration stood as a notable rebuke to Trump's disinformation campaign.

Keep reading... Show less
chris krebs