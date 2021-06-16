The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fifty Active Military And Veterans Facing Jan. 6 Riot Charges

Protesters storm the Capitol and halt a joint session of the 117th Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

At least 50 military service members have been charged with taking part in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, including many members of radical right-wing groups, CNN reported Tuesday. Most of the dozens of those with military ties who have been arrested on various charges including assaulting police officers are veterans. But some were active-duty members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Nearly 500 people in all have been arrested around the country for their roles in the attack on the Capitol, which came after former President Donald Trump urged thousands of his followers to “fi...

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump memoir

Close
Copy link