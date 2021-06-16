Fifty Active Military And Veterans Facing Jan. 6 Riot Charges

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS
At least 50 military service members have been charged with taking part in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, including many members of radical right-wing groups, CNN reported Tuesday. Most of the dozens of those with military ties who have been arrested on various charges including assaulting police officers are veterans. But some were active-duty members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Nearly 500 people in all have been arrested around the country for their roles in the attack on the Capitol, which came after former President Donald Trump urged thousands of his followers to “fi...