The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

US Welcomes Incoming German Government Led By Social Democrat Scholz

Incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD)

The United States said it looks forward to working with Germany's incoming government after a centre-left coalition clinched a deal. Olaf Scholz from the Social Democrats (SPD), who is expected to become Germany's next chancellor, presented the coalition deal between his party and their Green and Free Democrat (FDP) partners on Wednesday. "We look forward to working with Germany's new government on our goals of revitalizing the Transatlantic partnership, increasing cooperation with our NATO Allies, and raising the level of ambition of our relationship with the EU," a US State Department spokes...

Related Articles Around the Web
german government

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

The Costs Of War To America -- And Where Our Trillions Really Go

The Pentagon

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

As a Navy spouse of 10 years and counting, my life offers an up-close view of our country's priorities when it comes to infrastructure and government spending.

Keep reading... Show less
pentagon spending

Under Trump's Misrule, The Most Highly Compensated Got Even Richer

@DavidCayJ

Former President Donald Trump on the golf course

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

Donald Trump's presidency and the Covid pandemic combined to make 2020 a remarkably enriching year for the highest-paid workers in America. Meanwhile, the numbers for the bottom 99.9 percent are, in a word, awful.

Just one in 900 workers makes $1 million or more, a new Social Security report on wages shows. My annual analysis of this data shows that this thin and rich group made 14 percent more money in 2020 than in 2019.

Keep reading... Show less
trump wealth
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}