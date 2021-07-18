The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Surgeon General Blasts COVID-19 Misinformation As Cases Increase

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

Photo by Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Misinformation about COVID-19 is costing lives, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy lamented Sunday, as case numbers are increasing throughout the country. “All of us — including the media, including individuals, health professionals — have a responsibility to share the truth about health, as science dictates,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “My worry is that all this misinformation that’s floating around is having a real cost that can be measured in lives lost, and that is just tragic,” Murthy said. The comments came after President Biden on Friday blasted Facebook and other soci...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
tucker carlson

In Central America, Migration Is Not The Crisis

Group of Central American migrants in 2018.

Photo by Wotancito (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0)

Earlier this month, a Honduran court found David Castillo, a U.S.-trained former Army intelligence officer and the head of an internationally financed hydroelectric company, guilty of the 2016 murder of celebrated Indigenous activist Berta Cáceres. His company was building a dam that threatened the traditional lands and water sources of the Indigenous Lenca people. For years, Cáceres and her organization, the Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras, or COPINH, had led the struggle to halt that project. It turned out, however, that Cáceres's international recognition — she won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2015 — couldn't protect her from becoming one of the dozens of Latin American Indigenous and environmental activists killed annually.

Yet when President Joe Biden came into office with an ambitious "Plan for Security and Prosperity in Central America," he wasn't talking about changing policies that promoted big development projects against the will of local inhabitants. Rather, he was focused on a very different goal: stopping migration. His plan, he claimed, would address its "root causes." Vice President Kamala Harris was even blunter when she visited Guatemala, instructing potential migrants: "Do not come."

Keep reading... Show less
central america
x

Close
Copy link