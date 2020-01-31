Warren Openly Challenges Roberts Over Legitimacy Of ’Sham Trial’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren clearly wanted Chief Justice John Roberts to ponder his place in history Thursday when she sent this doozy to him to read aloud at the Senate impeachment trial: “At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the Chief Justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?”

In other words: Hey, we all know this is a sham trial, the American people know this is a sham trial. Any chance you’ll do the right thing and protect the integrity of the court and your legacy by casting your vote for witnesses in the event of a 50-50 tie? Kapowie!

Do yourself a favor and watch Roberts read it below.

Warren asks a question about the "loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the supreme court and the constitution."



And Roberts has to read it.#impeachment pic.twitter.com/4PK6cLlO5L — Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) January 30, 2020