Watch: Bannon Calls For Beheading Of Fauci And FBI Director

Steve Bannon

Screenshot from War Room Pandemic/ MediaMatters

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

STEVE BANNON (HOST): Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci.

Now I actually want to go a step farther but I realize the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I'd put the heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you're gone -- time to stop playing games. blow it all up, put Ric Grenell today as the interim head of the FBI, that'll light them up, right.

JACK MAXEY (CO-HOST): You know what Steve, just yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia, these were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated if you will with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.

BANNON: That's how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn't some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war.

Update: The transcript has been updated for clarity

The Nation Is Rejecting Trump

Photo by ArtWithPam from Pixabay

By the time this is published, Joe Biden may be president-elect of the United States in all but name. While election authorities are still counting ballots in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and a few other states, the most likely outcomes appear to favor the former vice president, who pulled ahead in Georgia overnight.

What is also most likely — and indeed has already begun — is a tantrum of monumental magnitude by President Donald Trump and his fellow sore losers in the Republican Party. For months and years, Trump has sought to discredit any and every vote that might ever be cast against him. Four years ago, he said that Hillary Clinton owed her substantive popular-vote lead to "illegal" ballots, a fantastic claim for which he offered not a scrap of proof. This year, his new and equally ridiculous charge is that mail-in ballots have appeared from nowhere to deprive him of victory, again without any evidence at all.

