Indicted Trump Organization CFO Stripped Of Several Company Positions
July 12 | 2021
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/TNS
NEW YORK — The finance chief of former President Donald Trump's business empire has been removed as an officer at some of the company's subsidiaries amid charges accusing him and the corporation of a long-running tax fraud scheme. Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was indicted last week by the Manhattan district attorney's office in the first criminal case against the former president's namesake company. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday the removal of the trusted Trump Organization financial veteran could be the first move in other potential changes of the fin...
