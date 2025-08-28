Maryland Governor Mocks President 'Bone Spurs' In Social Slapdown
President Donald Trump spent early-morning hours scrolling the internet for ammunition to use against his latest political enemy, the Daily Beast reports
Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been publicly ragging the president over his faulty recall of their interactions as part of his attack on Trump’s gerrymandering and threats to deploy National Guard tropps to blue states.
The Beast reports Trump responded over the weekend with a social media rant in which he threatened to pull federal funding from Baltimore. This prompted the governor to mock the president’s physical ability and lack of military service.
“President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking — even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland,” Moore posted on social media. “Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know.”Moore is a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army, while Trump received five military draft deferments and did not serve.
In response to the dig, Trump made an inexplicable claim earlier this week that Moore had called him the “greatest president of my lifetime” when they met in 2024. Moore quickly dispelled that claim. On Wednesday, he also slammed Trump’s “absolutely comical memory,” a label that Trump apparently took seriously enough to research a response on hours later. The Beast reports that just after 2 a.m. that night, Trump reposted a year-old article from The Hill about Moore apologizing for mistakenly claiming on a 2006 White House Fellowship application that he had received a Bronze Star.
“But is that the end of his political career. He was very disrespectful to the Office of the President!” Trump complained in a Truth Social post.
Moore was deployed to Afghanistan from August 2005 to March 2006, and had listed the Bronze Star on his application among his many other honors, despite never having received that particular award.
Moore called it an “honest mistake” on social media, saying: “My deputy brigade commander felt comfortable with instructing me to include the award on my application for the Fellowship because he received confirmation with the approval authority that the Bronze Star was signed and approved by his senior leadership. In the military, there is an understanding that if a senior officer tells you that an action is approved, you can trust that as a fact.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
