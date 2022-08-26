The National Memo Logo

White House Mocks Margie Greene's Hypocrisy Over Student Loan Relief

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Youtube Screenshot

In an extremely unusual move for the Biden Administration, the White House responded to an attack on the President’s student loan forgiveness plan by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by announcing that the far right wing Georgia GOP Congresswoman had over $180,000 in PPP loans forgiven.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Greene and other Republicans claiming it’s unfair to have loans forgiven at taxpayer expense, the White House also posted to Twitter that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and other Republicans attacking the administration for its student loan forgiveness program, had massive PPP loans forgiven.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the Biden White House tweeted from its official verified Twitter account late Thursday afternoon.

That is correct.


According to ProPublica, Rep. Greene’s family construction business took out a PPP loan on April 10, 2020, for $182,300. In total, including interest, the federal government forgave her and her family’s loan totaling $183,504.

The PPP loans, also known as the Paycheck Protection Program, originated under President Donald Trump and was facilitated via the Small Business Administration. The were $800 billion in PPP loans made, according to NBC News.

Watchdogs estimate billions in fraudulent PPP loans were forgiven.

“For for our government just to say, you know, ‘okay, well your debt is completely forgiven.’ Obviously they have an agenda for that they need votes in November,” Greene can be heard saying ion Newsmax in the video below. “So the timing is a pure coincidence there as well, but it’s completely unfair and taxpayers all over the country, taxpayers that never took out a student loan, taxpayers that pay their bills and and you know, maybe even never went to college or just hard-working people. They shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school. That’s not fair.”

See the White House’s tweets and video of Congresswoman Greene’s remarks below or at this link.





Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

