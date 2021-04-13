The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Manchin Beats Chest For D.C. Elites While West Virginia Struggles

@will_bunch
Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jeanne Peters moved to Wood County, West Virginia, from Atlanta more than two decades ago seeking to launch an e-commerce business while breathing in some of what has kept families in the isolated Mountain State for generations: some of the most scenic vistas in America, and the freedom promised by its wide open spaces. Since then, Peters' enthusiasm for her adopted state has been tempered both by West Virginia's economic struggles — with layoffs and closures costing good-paying union jobs in the chemical plants along the Ohio River — and its political far-right turn toward the politics of ret...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
joe manchin

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why Republicans Are Turning Transgender Children Into Political Scapegoats

@SonaliKolhatkar

Transgender pride flag

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

The GOP's latest culture war is focused squarely on the nation's transgender community, specifically transgender youth. It isn't a new war, simply a new front in an old war that can be traced back to the famed "bathroom bills" from some years ago that spread across dozens of states. Those bills were introduced in tandem with former President Donald Trump's targeted federal government-led attacks that included the overturning of anti-discrimination statutes protecting trans people and an outright transgender ban in the U.S. military.

Now, in the wake of Trump's humiliating electoral loss, Republicans have accelerated the state-level attacks to a breathtaking level. In just the first three months of 2021, GOP-led state legislatures introduced more bills aimed at transgender people, especially youth, than they did over the entire previous year. There are now more than 80 bills introduced this year alone that, according to Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, "are not addressing any real problem, and they're not being requested by constituents. Rather, this effort is being driven by national far-right organizations attempting to score political points by sowing fear and hate."

Keep reading... Show less
anti-trans attacks

Close
Copy link